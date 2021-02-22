LAZIO-BAYERN MUNICH
Bayern Munich’s title defense is being tested by coronavirus infections and other, injury-induced, absences. Four players recently tested positive for COVID-19 — Thomas Müller, Benjamin Pavard, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez — though the latter two are already back with the squad. Serge Gnabry, Tanguy Nianzou, Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are out with injuries and defender Niklas Süle was excused from training on Monday as a precaution. Bayern is finding a punishing schedule is having an adverse effect on the team, which has dropped five points in two Bundesliga games since its return from the Club World Cup in Qatar. Bayern has never gone three consecutive games without a win under coach Hansi Flick.
ENGLAND
On a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, Southampton is looking to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle as it prepares to play away to Leeds. Southampton has dropped to 13th and is only eight points clear of Fulham, which is in third-to-last place but staging a stirring recovery in the second half of the season. A 1-1 draw with Chelsea ended Southampton’s run of six straight losses that included a 9-0 loss at Manchester United. Leeds is one place and two points above Southampton.
