Italy will be without its coach and star forward for what could be a decisive Nations League clash against Poland. The two meet in Reggio Emilia knowing victory will likely send it to the finals. Poland tops Group 1 in League A. It is a point above Italy and two above the Netherlands. Italy has been beset by problems heading into these qualifiers because of the coronavirus and injuries. Coach Roberto Mancini is still at home in Rome self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, as is Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, last season’s European Golden Shoe winner. Mancini will again be replaced by assistant coach Alberigo Evani, who was in charge on Wednesday when Estonia was beaten 4-0 in a friendly. Italy will also be without one of its key defenders, the injured Leonardo Bonucci, as it prepares to face one of Europe’s top goalscorers in Robert Lewandowski. A number of other players also withdrew from the squad during the week with injury.