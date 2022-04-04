MANCHESTER CITY vs. ATLÉTICO MADRID
It’s the first competitive match between two teams who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time. Both have reached the final, with Atléti losing to Real Madrid in 2014 and ‘16 and City beaten by Chelsea last year. City is heading into a crunch period of the season with the two legs against Atlético coming either side of a Premier League title showdown with Liverpool on Sunday. First-choice center back Ruben Dias is unlikely to play in any of those games as he recovers from a hamstring injury while right back Kyle Walker completes a three-match European suspension. Atlético is back in Manchester having beaten United 1-0 away last month to advance from the last 16. That’s one of the six games the Spanish champions have won in a row — their longest winning streak since February 2018. The winner over two legs will face Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semifinals.
