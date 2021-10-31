SPAIN
Rayo Vallecano tries to keep its momentum from a win against Barcelona when it hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Promoted Rayo is near the top of the standings and will be looking to win for the sixth straight time at home this season. Celta, sitting not far from the relegation zone, is coming off a loss to Real Sociedad. It has lost three of its last four league matches. Winless Levante hosts Granada in a match between teams near the bottom. Granada has only one win so far.
ITALY
Bologna and Cagliari meet in Serie A with both coming off the back of two successive defeats, but against teams with aspirations of finishing in the top four. Bologna is much better placed than Cagliari and only two late goals saw it lose to AC Milan despite being reduced to nine men. Bologna conceded two penalties in its loss at Napoli. Cagliari is bottom of the table, with only six points from 10 matches.
___
