MATCHDAY: Bodø/Glimt eyes 1st Champions League group stage

If there is to be any Champions League newcomer among the 32 group-stage teams this season, it can only be Bodø/Glimt of Norway. The final three qualifiers will be decided Wednesday when the second legs are played in three playoffs. Bodø/Glimt takes a 1-0 lead to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb and Copenhagen leads 2-1 against host Trabzonspor of Turkey in the playoffs route reserved for national champions. In the separate section for teams that were runner-up or third in a high-ranked league, PSV Eindhoven hosts Rangers after a 2-2 draw in Scotland last week. The Champions League groups are drawn Thursday in Istanbul.