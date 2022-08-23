MATCHDAY: Bodø/Glimt eyes 1st Champions League group stage

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
ENGLAND
Three teams who have made unbeaten starts to the Premier League are in action to wrap up the second round of the League Cup. Leeds is coming off a 3-0 win over Chelsea when the team coached by American Jesse Marsch hosts third-tier Barnsley. Newcastle, which gave Manchester City a fright in a 3-3 draw on Sunday, travels to fourth-tier Tranmere and Brighton — already a winner against Manchester United and West Ham in the league — visits third-tier Forest Green. All three top-flight teams are expected to rotate heavily to give fringe players a chance.
___
