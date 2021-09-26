SPAIN
Granada looks to end its winless streak in the Spanish league when it visits Celta Vigo. Granada has lost three and drawn three of its first six matches. Celta Vigo ended its own winless streak in the previous round. Celta has lost its last four league matches at home, and hasn’t lost five in a row since a run of six straight home defeats in 1986. Both teams are near the bottom of the standings.
ITALY
Torino coach Ivan Jurić has turned things around after a miserable start to the season and will hope to continue the recovery at struggling Venezia. After losing its opening two matches, Torino rallied and won two on the trot. It would have made it a hat trick of wins but for a last-gasp equalizer from Lazio in their 1-1 draw midweek. Venezia has lost four of its five matches in its first season back in Serie A since 2002.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports