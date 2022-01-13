Near each other in the standings, if not so close on the map, Brighton and Crystal Palace renew their rivalry to open the 22nd round of games in the Premier League. Four points separate the teams who are hovering around mid-table and look to be well clear of relegation trouble this season. The clubs, however, are separated by 46 miles (74 kilometers), which doesn’t make it a typical local rivalry by English soccer standards. Palace is the nearest big club to Brighton, a city on the south coast, and their rivalry appears to only have sprouted since the 1970s as they rose together up the leagues. Palace, which is in 12th place and below Brighton, is without Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyaté as they are at the African Cup of Nations. Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is also there.