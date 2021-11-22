Salzburg leads the group and is one win away from becoming the first Austrian club to reach the last 16 since Sturm Graz in 2000-01. Salzburg could have secured its place last time out but lost to Wolfsburg and now has another chance against French champion Lille. Jonathan Ikone and Benjamin Andre are missing for Lille through suspension. Needing to avoid defeat at home to keep its hopes alive, Sevilla is unlikely to count on Erik Lamela and Suso for the match against Wolfsburg. Both players are nursing injuries and didn’t train with the rest of the squad the day before the match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Sevilla is last in the group with three points, two behind Wolfsburg and Lille, and has yet to win. Wolfsburg is missing goalkeeper Koen Casteels after he tested positive for the coronavirus.