JUVENTUS (0) VS. LYON (1)
Despite securing a ninth successive Serie A title, Juve’s form after the restart has been patchy. There have been four losses and two draws in 12 matches and an Italian Cup final defeat on penalties to Napoli. Lyon lost two cup finals to Paris Saint-Germain after the restart. Winning the Champions League is the French side’s only chance of qualifying for Europe next season following a seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish. Lyon has been boosted by Memphis Depay’s return from a long-term knee injury as it seeks to hold on to their 1-0 advantage over Juve.
COMING UP
The quarterfinal lineup is completed Saturday. Bayern Munich holds a 3-0 lead over Chelsea, while Barcelona hosts Napoli with the away-goal advantage secured from a 1-1 draw.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.