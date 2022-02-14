ENGLAND
Manchester United will look to end a three-match winless run by beating Brighton at home to climb into the Premier League’s top four. United cannot hold onto a lead at the moment, having been pegged back by Burnley and Southampton for 1-1 draws in the league last week. Before that, United relinquished another lead against second-tier Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and ended up losing in a penalty shootout. United is in fifth place, a point behind fourth-place West Ham and with an inferior goal difference of 5. Brighton is in ninth place, seven points behind United.
___
