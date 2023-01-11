MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Fulham, Barca-Betis semifinal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
SPAIN
Barcelona will be at full strength when it faces Real Betis in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Coach Xavi has no injury problems among his players, and striker Robert Lewandowski is available because his three-game suspension for disrespecting a referee last year only counts in the Spanish league. The winner will face Real Madrid in the final. Barcelona is in the Super Cup because it finished second in the Spanish league last season. Betis qualified by winning the Copa del Rey. This is the fourth edition of the revamped Final Four format of the Super Cup.
ITALY
José Mourinho’s Roma opens its Italian Cup campaign by hosting second-division side Genoa. Roma will be full of confidence after scoring two late goals to draw 2-2 at defending Serie A champion AC Milan on Sunday. The winner will play either Napoli or Cremonese in the quarterfinals. Fiorentina and Sampdoria also play in the round of 16 but know that the next opponent will be Torino, which surprisingly eliminated Milan on Wednesday after extra time, despite playing 50 minutes with 10 men.
___
