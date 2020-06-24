SPAIN
Valencia can keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a win at relegation-threatened Eibar. A victory would move Valencia to within four points of fourth-place Sevilla. Eibar can open a six-point gap to the relegation zone if it wins. Last-place Espanyol can leave the demotion zone when it visits Real Betis, which will be playing its first match since coach Rubi was fired amid the team’s three-game winless streak.
