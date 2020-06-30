SPAIN
Villarreal will visit Real Betis aiming for a fifth win in six games since the Spanish league resumed play after a three-month stoppage for the COVID-19 virus. Paco Alcácer has scored in two consecutive matches for the “Yellow Submarine” and has helped it move to within six points of a Champions League berth. Valencia will host Athletic Bilbao in its first game since firing coach Albert Celades. Its hopes are fading of reaching the top four spots that qualify for Europe’s top club competition. Voro González will be Valencia’s caretaker coach. Also, Levante visits Valladolid and Granada is at Alavés.
ITALY
Inter Milan needs a win over relegation-threatened Brescia to hold off hard-charging Atalanta in the race for third place. Inter leads Atalanta by four points ahead of the Bergamo squad’s game against in-form Napoli on Thursday. Also, Zlatan Ibrahimović could return from injury when AC Milan visits last-place Spal looking to win its third straight game of the restart. In other games, it’s: Bologna vs. Cagliari; Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo; Hellas Verona vs. Parma; and Lecce vs. Sampdoria.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.