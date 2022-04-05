The remaining first-leg games in the Champions League quarterfinals see Chelsea host Real Madrid in a rematch from last season’s semifinals and Bayern travel to Villarreal. Chelsea is the defending champion but mired in off-field problems with the club up for sale. Real Madrid — the current Spanish league leader — will look to put up a better showing against Chelsea than last season, when the 13-time champions were held to a draw at home and beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Villarreal only qualified for the Champions League by winning last season’s Europa League and is the biggest surprise so far, getting through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Eliminating Juventus in the last 16 shows how dangerous Unai Emery’s team could be against Bayern, which is looking to become European champions for a seventh time.