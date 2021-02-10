SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao hosts Levante in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Athletic is trying to repeat as finalist while Levante is back in the final four for the first time in 86 years. Athletic, revitalized under coach Marcelino García Toral, has a chance to play in its third final this year. It defeated Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup final in January and is set to face Basque Country rival Real Sociedad in April in the final of last season’s Copa del Rey, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The second leg will be in March. Barcelona and Sevilla meet in the other Copa semifinal.
FRANCE
Rennes travels to face first-division rival Angers and Saint-Etienne goes to second-tier Sochaux in the French Cup’s remaining round of 64 games. Rennes won the Cup for the third time in 2019, defeating Paris Saint-Germain after coming from 2-0 down in a dramatic final. Saint-Etienne has won the trophy six times — the third-most behind Marseille and 13-time champion PSG — and was runner-up to PSG last year.
