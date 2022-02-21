VILLARREAL-JUVENTUS
Villarreal is back in the last 16 for the first time in 13 years, while Juventus is trying to return to the quarterfinals after consecutive eliminations at this stage. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won’t be able to count on forward Paulo Dybala because of an injury, and will start the match with Álvaro Morata and new signing Dusan Vlahovic up front. Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also out injured, while Leonardo Bonucci is listed as doubtful. Villarreal coach Unai Emery is a four-time Europa League champion but has never taken any of his teams — including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal — past the round of 16 in the Champions League. He remains without injured striker Gerard Moreno but forward Arnaut Danjuma is in top form after a long period sidelined.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports