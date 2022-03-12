Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

SPAIN

Second-place Sevilla visits Rayo Vallecano needing to end its winless streak on the road if it hopes to challenge Real Madrid for the Spanish league title. A run of four consecutive draws for Sevilla in away games has helped Madrid open up an eight-point gap at the top. Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla has battled injuries all season. Its injured list currently includes playmaker Papu Gómez and defender Diego Carlos. Midfielder Joan Jordán is suspended. Barcelona hosts Osasuna and needs a win to reclaim third place from Atlético Madrid and strengthen its hold on one of the four Champions League spots. Barcelona’s season-best run of four consecutive victories was halted by a 0-0 draw against Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday. Real Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao after five games without a win, its worst stretch of an otherwise excellent campaign for the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini. Betis has slid from third to fifth in recent rounds. Real Sociedad welcomes Alavés and is also trying to stay in the fight for a spot in European competitions next season.

ITALY

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Inter Milan and Napoli will be looking to overturn a miserable series of results to keep the pressure on Serie A leader AC Milan. Defending champion Inter, which has won only one of its last five matches to slip five points behind Milan, visits Torino. Napoli lost to Milan last weekend and has won only one of its past six matches in all competitions. It visits Hellas Verona knowing that a win would send it back to within three points of Milan. Roma and Atalanta are both nine points below the top four and face Udinese and Genoa, respectively. Fiorentina hosts Bologna.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of sleeping badly since his team’s stunning midweek defeat — and exit — in the Champions League against Real Madrid in the round of 16. So a lunchtime kickoff against Bordeaux might not be what he needs. Bordeaux is in last place, however, and Pochettino said he plans to field some young players hungry to show what they can do. PSG can afford to experiment given its 12-point lead. Elsewhere, a win for third-place Marseille at Brest would it move level with second-place Nice in the automatic Champions League spot.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund hosts coronavirus-hit Arminia Bielefeld as it bids to cut Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga. While still comfortable at the top, Bayern has uncharacteristically dropped points in three of its last five games, drawing its last two, giving Dortmund an opportunity it perhaps didn’t anticipate at this stage of the season. Bayern leads by 10 points with eight games to play, but Dortmund can cut the gap to four if it wins both of its games in hand – against Bielefeld on Sunday and Mainz on Wednesday. Bayer Leverkusen will hope to consolidate third place with a derby win over Cologne, and Leipzig can reclaim fourth place with a win at last-place Greuther Fürth. Fourth is the last place for Champions League qualification. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Bochum in a midtable clash.

___