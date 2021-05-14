Cologne could be relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time if it loses at Hertha Berlin and other results conspire against it in the second to last round. Hertha is also not safe, but can clinch survival with a win. Arminia Bielefeld, two points above Cologne, hosts Hoffenheim, and Werder Bremen visits Augsburg for another relegation battle. Bremen is ahead of Bielefeld only on goal difference, and Augsburg can still be caught. Bayern Munich already has the title but Robert Lewandowski needs just one more goal to tie Bayern great Gerd Müller’s record of 40 from the 1971-72 season. The Poland star’s teammates have vowed to help him achieve it in Freiburg. Freiburg can still qualify for the Conference League, Europe’s new third-tier competition due to begin next season, by finishing seventh. Eintracht Frankfurt aims to pressure Borussia Dortmund in the last place for Champions League qualification with a win at already-relegated Schalke. Bayer Leverkusen can clinch Europa League qualification with a win over Union Berlin, which is fighting Borussia Mönchengladbach for the Conference League place. Gladbach, ahead of Union on goal difference, welcomes Stuttgart for Marco Rose’s last game at home as coach.