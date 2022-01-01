It will be intriguing to see whether Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel starts Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool or if the striker even features in the clash between the two top-four rivals. The summer signing said he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday. Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference that he was frustrated by the “noise” of the story and said he did not feel Lukaku was unhappy. Chelsea is on the slide after drawing four of its last five home league games. Liverpool is coming off the setback of losing at Leicester, but it picked up seven points in the previous three games. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the game while in coronavirus isolation, with assistant Pepijn Lijnders in charge at Stamford Bridge. In an earlier game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his first appearance since August when Everton hosts Brighton. The striker scored in each of Everton’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has kept him out. Everton has not played since Dec. 16 due to coronavirus-related postponements. Leeds plays Burnley after a two-week gap due to its coronavirus outbreak. Five points separate Leeds and Burnley, which is in the relegation zone. Brentford also hosts Aston Villa.