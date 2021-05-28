ENGLAND
A place in the Premier League is at stake when Brentford and Swansea meet in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. Brentford, which finished third in the regular season behind promoted Norwich and Watford, has never played in the Premier League and was last in the top flight 74 years ago. Brentford lost to Fulham in last year’s playoff final. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.
