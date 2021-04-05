REAL MADRID VS. LIVERPOOL
Madrid will be without winger Eden Hazard, who has been deemed not fit enough following the latest in a long list of injuries. With Sergio Ramos also injured, Nacho Fernandez is set to be picked as a replacement in central defense at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. Liverpool has no fresh injury worries for the meeting between two of the aristocrats of European soccer, who have won the competition 19 times between them. Diogo Jota should start after coming off the bench to score twice against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
