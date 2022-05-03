MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.