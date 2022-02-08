Real Betis visits Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Betis, revamped under coach Manuel Pellegrini, is trying to return to the final for the first time since 2005, when it won the competition. The Sevilla club sits in third place in the Spanish league. Rayo is in the Copa semifinals for the first time in four decades and is trying to reach the final for the first time. The modest Madrid club, led by veteran Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, boasts one of the best home records in Spanish soccer, with nine wins and one loss from 12 matches at Vallecas Stadium. Athletic Bilbao hosts Valencia in the first leg of the other semifinal on Thursday, with the Basque Country team trying to reach its third straight final. Valencia won the Copa in 2019.