ENGLAND
The English League Cup heads into its second round and welcomes Premier League clubs who aren’t in European competition. There’s one all-Premier League matchup — Watford vs. Crystal Palace — and fourth-tier Barrow, one of the lowest-ranked teams still in the draw, hosts Aston Villa. Brentford also takes on a team from the fourth tier, Forest Green Rovers. Everton, Wolverhampton and Brighton are away to second-tier clubs Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff, respectively. Premier League teams typically field fringe players at this stage of the competition.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports