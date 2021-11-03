Roma coach Jose Mourinho is ready to move on after an embarrassing 6-1 rout by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the new Europa Conference League. With Bodø visiting Roma this time, Mourinho says “it is impossible to forget a result like that.” Having started nearly all reserves two weeks ago, Mourinho indicated he’ll be relying on his usual starters this time. “Clearly. I was a bit too scared before the first meeting, but I won’t be this time. I was concerned about the cold, the pitch, the injuries, the tiredness … I was worried about everything, except worried about losing. I made mistakes, we all made mistakes. But the same team won’t play tomorrow.” Bodø leads Group C by one point ahead of Roma, which won its opening two matches in the third-tier competition. “We are in a good place. … Six points on the board with two home games still to go is a good spot to be in. So it’s not a vital game and it’s not a game with lots of pressure on it. But we want to finish first, we want to win the game.”