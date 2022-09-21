MATCHDAY: Denmark, Dutch can reach Nations League Final Four

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
LEAGUE A, GROUP 4
The Netherlands and Belgium can set up a head-to-head on Sunday for the right to finish in first place and qualify for the Final Four next year if they both win their next-to-last group games against Poland and Wales, respectively. The Dutch are unbeaten and lead on 10 points — more than any other team in the top-tier groups — and are likely to start Memphis Depay even though the winger is spending a lot of time on the bench at Barcelona. Belgium is three points back in second place and must at least match Netherlands’ result to have a chance of topping the group. Only the first-place team goes through to the finals. Wales will be playing for the first time since Robert Page was hired as its full-time coach.
