European soccer restarts in earnest for the new season with Bundesliga teams Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart playing lower-league opposition in the first round of the German Cup. Dortmund, which lost top-scorer Erling Haaland to Manchester City in the offseason, plays at 1860 Munich and Stuttgart visits Dynamo Dresden, another third-division team. Second-division Nuremberg and Karlsruher SC also face lower-league opposition on the opening night of the competition. More German Cup games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Bundesliga kicks off on Aug. 5.