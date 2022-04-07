MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
ENGLAND
Newcastle is still not completely clear of relegation trouble in the Premier League heading into a home match against Wolverhampton. An eight-game unbeaten run containing six wins looked to have pulled Newcastle sufficiently away from the bottom three, but three straight losses have left the Saudi-owned northeast club seven points above the drop zone. Wolves could climb to sixth place with a victory in its bid to qualify for one of the European competitions next season. The match begins the 32nd round of games in the Premier League.
SPAIN
Sevilla hosts Granada needing the three points to relaunch its bid to finish second in the Spanish league after four rounds without a victory. Its struggles have cost Sevilla which once had a firm grip on second place. Julen Lopetegui’s side has slid into fourth place, level on points with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Runaway leader Real Madrid is 12 points ahead.
FRANCE
French league strugglers Lorient and Saint-Etienne face off in a battle between relegation-threatened teams. With eight rounds to go, host Lorient has a one-point lead over 18th-place Saint-Etienne. Both teams had heavy losses last weekend, with Lorient conceding five goals against Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne losing 4-2 against Marseille.
