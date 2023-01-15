MATCHDAY: Elche still chasing 1st win of season in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ITALY
Sampdoria will be looking to inch closer to safety when it visits Empoli, which is wary of being dragged into a relegation fight. Sampdoria is seven points from safety and has lost five of its last six matches but did manage to win at fellow struggler Sassuolo in its first match of the new year. Empoli has yet to win in 2023 and that has left it 10 points above Sampdoria and the bottom three.
