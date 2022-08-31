MATCHDAY: Energized Man United visits Leicester in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
ITALY
Atalanta and Torino are both unbeaten entering their Serie A matchup in Bergamo. When the teams last met in April it was an eight-goal thriller that ended 4-4. After three seasons in the Champions League, Atalanta didn’t qualify for European play this year. Also, Salernitana is coming off an impressive 4-0 rout of Sampdoria ahead of its game at winless Bologna.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports