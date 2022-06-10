MATCHDAY: England and Italy meet again in Nations League

It’s a repeat of last year’s European Championship final as England hosts Italy. This time, the match is not being held at Wembley Stadium — where there was crowd disorder before Italy won a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw — but at Molineux, the home of English Premier League team Wolverhampton. England was ordered to stage the game without fans because of the disturbances at the Euro 2020 final but UEFA regulations allow a few thousand children up to the age of 14 — accompanied by an adult — from schools or soccer academies into the match, free of charge. The teams are playing their third Nations League group match in seven days, with Italy having drawn with Germany and beaten Hungary at home and England having lost at Hungary before drawing at Germany. Hungary hosts Germany in the group’s other game. In another top-tier group, the Netherlands hosts Poland, and Belgium visits Wales. There is play in three other groups, including Ukraine facing Armenia in Poland — it cannot play at home because of Russia’s invasion — and Ireland hosting Scotland.