Belgium opened its Nations League group with two victories last month, while England collected four points. Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team which beat England twice at the 2018 World Cup, will be without the injured Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens at an empty Wembley Stadium. Mertens is stuck in Italy due to coronavirus regulations. Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham are back in contention for England after missing a 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly on Thursday. They have been declared healthy after breaching national pandemic guidelines by attending a gathering with more than six people. Ben Chilwell was also there last weekend and remains absent with a non-coronavirus-related illness. England coach Gareth Southgate has to decide whether to keep Jack Grealish in the side after a strong display on the left of a front three. With Jordan Pickford looking far from assured in goal for Everton, Southgate also has to decide whether to retain Nick Pope in the starting lineup after a clean sheet against Wales.