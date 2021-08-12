Bayern Munich gets the Bundesliga underway and starts its bid for a record 10th consecutive league title with what should be tough opening game at Borussia Mönchengladbach. It will be new Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann’s first competitive game in charge after his team’s German Cup game was postponed last week due to coronavirus infections among the opponents. Nagelsmann’s preparations have been far from ideal with international players away and a number of injuries. Defender Benjamin Pavard is the latest, out for several weeks with a left ankle injury. Bayern routed Gladbach 6-0 at home toward the end of last season, but lost on its last visit 3-2. It lost on its previous visit, too. It’s the first time since 2002 that the league’s opening game isn’t played in the defending champion’s stadium. Bayern failed to score on both previous occasions it played Gladbach for the opening game. Gladbach also has a new coach, Adi Hütter. His team won his first game in charge in the German Cup last weekend.