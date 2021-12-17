Thanks to the virus, the Premier League fixture list has been slashed from six games to two. Postponed to dates yet to be determined are Manchester United-Brighton, Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace and West Ham-Norwich. Still on are Aston Villa-Burnley then Leeds-Arsenal. The league is holding a crisis meeting with all of the top-flight managers on Monday, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard will stress the welfare of virus-free players. The knock-on effect of losing virus-hit players is added game time for others and increased risk of injuries at a congested point in the schedule. Villa, with six players out, faces a Burnley side fresher after its midweek match against Watford was postponed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in a disciplinary decision, is left out for a third straight league match. Questions about his future at the club are deflected by manager Mikel Arteta. He is not available for this match, is all Arteta offers. Without Aubameyang, the Gunners beat Southampton and West Ham to move back into the top four. They go to a Leeds side depleted of eight players, mostly injured. Although Germany defender Robin Koch could make his first Leeds appearance since a pelvic injury in the first round. Some defense will be welcome after Leeds was routed 7-0 by Manchester City midweek.