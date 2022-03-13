SPAIN
Real Madrid makes a rare Monday appearance when it visits relegation-threatened Mallorca to try to increase its lead in the Spanish league over second-place Sevilla. Madrid is seven points ahead after Sevilla’s 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. It will be Madrid’s first game since its epic comeback win on Wednesday over Paris Saint-Germain to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Madrid has won three in a row in the Spanish league and is unbeaten in seven straight, with five victories and two draws. Mallorca has lost four in a row and sits just above the relegation zone.
ITALY
Seventh-place Lazio looks to boost its chances of securing a Europa League spot when the Roman club hosts relegation-threatened Venezia in Serie A. Maurizio Sarri’s team is also looking to maintain its momentum following a 3-0 win at Cagliari before the Rome derby next weekend. Lazio won 3-1 at Venezia in December. Venezia’s key midfielder Mattia Aramu is suspended, as is coach Paolo Zanetti.
