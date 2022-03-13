Riyad Mahrez is preparing for Manchester City’s visit to Crystal Palace saying the close Premier League title race with Liverpool is bringing out the best in him. The winger is enjoying a superb season, having scored 21 times in all competitions, to keep City firmly in contention for three trophies. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool is also still fighting on the same three fronts and its Premier League form in particular means City has little room for error. Liverpool cut champion City’s lead at the top of the standings to three points by beating Brighton on Saturday. Mahrez said: “I have to have pressure. I wouldn’t be good if I didn’t have pressure. It makes you better, it makes you hungrier.” The game at Selhurst Park gives City a chance to keep Liverpool at arm’s length for a little longer. Palace won at the Etihad Stadium in October.