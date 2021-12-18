Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea — the top three in the Premier League — all face away games to complete a truncated round because of COVID-19 outbreaks in many squads. City, which plays Newcastle, is a point clear of Liverpool, which is at Tottenham. Chelsea is a further three points back and visits Wolverhampton. Six matches have been postponed in this round amid rising cases of the coronavirus at clubs, reflecting the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. City manager Pep Guardiola is in the fortunate position of being able to report an almost fully fit squad, with the injured Ferran Torres the only absentee. Chelsea is heavily depleted — especially up front and in midfield — because of COVID-19 absences and injuries but might be able to call upon N’Golo Kante. The France midfielder has not played since Nov. 23 because of injury.