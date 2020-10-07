Playoffs that will decide the last four places in the 24-nation European Championship lineup will finally start. It’s almost seven months since they were postponed in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Eight games are played Thursday with winners advancing to finals on Nov. 12 in four separate brackets. The standout game is in the third-tier bracket: Norway vs. Serbia, pitting Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund against Dusan Tadic of Ajax. The winner will host Scotland or Israel next month. In the top tier, the winner of Bulgaria vs. Hungary will host the winner of Iceland vs. Romania. In the second-tier, Bosnia-Herzegovina faces Northern Ireland for the right to host Slovakia or Ireland. One newcomer is sure to be at the tournament kicking off next June. The lowest-ranked bracket is Georgia vs. Belarus for the right to host North Macedonia or Kosovo, world soccer’s newest national team. UEFA has allowed fans to attend the games at up to 30% of stadium capacity if local public health rules allow.