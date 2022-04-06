MATCHDAY: Europa League, Conference League into last eight

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Roma is looking for revenge. The Italian team was drawn against Bodø/Glimt, the Norwegian club that routed Roma 6-1 in the group stage for Jose Mourinho’s biggest loss as a coach. Bodø/Glimt also earned a draw in the return match in Italy, and has eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stage. Two Dutch teams — Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven — have advanced to the last eight and they play Slavia Prague and Leicester, respectively. The other game sees Marseille host PAOK Thessaloniki.
