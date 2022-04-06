MATCHDAY: Europa League, Conference League into last eight

Barcelona resumes its bid to win the one European trophy missing from its collection with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Spanish club is playing for the first time in the Europa League and never won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, reaching the semifinals on four occasions but not getting to a final. Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona has relied on big away performances to get to the last eight, beating Napoli and Galatasaray on the road after first-leg draws at the Camp Nou. West Ham reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time since 1981 after eliminating six-time champion Sevilla, and hosts Lyon. Also, Leipzig is at home against Atalanta and Rangers visits Braga.