ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP
The playoffs for promotion to the Premier League begin with Swansea hosting Brentford in the first leg of their semifinal. Fulham plays Cardiff in the other semifinal starting Monday. Leeds and West Bromwich have already been promoted from the second-tier Championship.
ITALY
Juventus can win a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with a win over Sampdoria. That would take the Bianconeri seven points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with two matches remaining. At the other end of the table, Lecce needs a win at Bologna to boost its chances of avoiding relegation. Lecce is four points below 17th-placed Genoa, which has played a game more.
___
