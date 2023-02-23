MATCHDAY: Fulham hosts Wolverhampton, Betis goes to Elche

Fulham has been one of the big surprises in the Premier League this season and can move to within a point of the Champions League qualification places with a home win over Wolverhampton. Fulham is in sixth place in its first season after promotion, having started out as one of the favorites for relegation. It is coming off back-to-back wins, against Nottingham Forest and Brighton. Another win would see Fulham join fifth-place Newcastle on 41 points. Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is an injury doubt for Fulham after missing the Brighton game. Wolverhampton is in 15th place in the 20-team league, three points above the relegation zone.