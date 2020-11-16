Germany needs only a draw against Spain in their final Nations League Group 4 game to be sure of finishing top. However, Joachim Löw’s side is still not the finished article and could be in for a rude surprise. Löw has been tinkering with new call-ups and looking for players beyond his established Bayern Munich block but has been frustrated by stagnant play and uninspired performances. The fans’ apathy seems to be affecting the players on the pitch. Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said a “dark cloud” hung over the German team and only convincing performances could win back fans’ trust. The focus is on preparing for the postponed European Championship next year, with Germany looking far from capable of winning it. Leon Goretzka’s driving force carried Germany to a 3-1 win over coronavirus-weakened Ukraine on Saturday, but it was another lackluster showing. Spain was held to a surprise 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and captain Sergio Ramos will be keen to atone for missing two penalties in that game when he leads his team out in his hometown Seville.