CROATIA vs. PORTUGAL
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is out of contention in Group 3 after losing to France 1-0 at home, while Croatia is in danger of being demoted if it doesn’t get a good result against the defending champions. Ronaldo is seven goals shy of the men’s national team record held by former Iran striker Ali Daei with his 109.
FRANCE vs. SWEDEN
Already qualified for next year’s Final Four following its 1-0 win at Portugal, France will likely continue to rotate after coach Didier Deschamps started 21 different players over the past two matches. The reigning world champion will be without the suspended N’Golo Kante while PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is expected to return. After beating Croatia 2-1, Sweden will be looking for a second consecutive win in its bid to avoid relegation from the Nations League top tier.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.