UKRAINE vs. SPAIN
Spain will try to strengthen its hold on first place in Group 4 when it visits Ukraine, a team it beat 4-0 in Madrid in September. Spain has a two-point lead over Germany after three matches. The Spaniards will be looking to win their third straight game in the competition after triumphs over the Ukrainians and Switzerland. It opened with a draw against Germany. About 15,000 fans are expected for the match in Kyiv. Ukraine’s squad remains depleted because of COVID-19 cases among some of its players. Ukraine is four points behind Spain.
