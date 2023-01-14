MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.

SPAIN

Real Madrid and Barcelona renew their rivalry in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid is seeking its second title of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup. Barcelona is hoping to end its trophy drought since the departure of Lionel Messi. In the league, Atlético Madrid visits Almería in its first match since Portugal forward João Félix left for Chelsea. Diego Simeone’s team has won one of its last five league games and has just lost one of its top attacking players. That will put more pressure on Antoine Griezmann to create and score. Almería is in the bottom half of the table but has won five of its eight home games in the league. Espanyol is also at Getafe needing to escape the relegation zone.

FRANCE

League leader Paris Saint-Germain could line up again in attack with its three star strikers at Rennes. World Cup winner Lionel Messi, World Cup runner-up Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are all in coach Christophe Galtier’s squad. They last played together before the World Cup in Qatar. Rennes has given PSG a hard time at home in recent seasons but the Brittany side has been hit hard by injury to forward Martin Terrier — the club’s 21-goal top scorer last season — and lost two of the past three matches. Elsewhere, Monaco needs a home victory against Corsican side Ajaccio to maintain its push for a European place next season.

ITALY

Lazio, Atalanta and Roma are all looking for wins to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. The three are level on points, six behind Juventus and Inter Milan and seven below second-placed AC Milan. Lazio, which squandered a two-goal lead late on last week against Empoli, kicks off the day at struggling Sassuolo. Atalanta then hosts Salernitana before José Mourinho’s Roma welcomes Fiorentina. Also, relegation-threatened Spezia visits Torino and Udinese will be looking to end a nine-match winless streak at home to Bologna.

