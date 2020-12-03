Hertha Berlin is under pressure as it hosts Union Berlin for the Bundesliga’s third derby between the teams. West-based Hertha lost the first 1-0 in the eastern borough of Köpenick last season, then atoned with a 4-0 win at home. This season has not been going to plan so far for Hertha, while Union is toasting its fine start to the league with twice as many points (16) as its cross-town rival. No supporters will be allowed at the derby in the 75,000-capacity stadium because of measures against the coronavirus. Hertha wanted to reach its fans anyway and used the cover of darkness to plant about 60,000 blue and white flags around the German capital’s 12 districts ahead of the game. But Monday’s plan backfired the next day when the local Ordnungsamt — the regulatory body responsible for enforcing civic rules and order — said it was taking action. Hertha will be hoping the derby itself is more straightforward.