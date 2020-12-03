FRANCE
Marseille travels to face southern rival Nimes after back-to-back wins and with playmaker Dimitri Payet back in form. Payet scored both goals in a Champions League win against Olympiakos on Wednesday night, having netted against Nantes last weekend. Marseille’s form has been so patchy at times that it is hard to think of Andre Villas-Boas’ side as title contenders. Yet they could be. For a win would move sixth-place Marseille just one point behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and with a game in hand. Nimes needs victory to move further away from the relegation zone.
SPAIN
Celta Vigo visits Athletic Bilbao looking for its second win in a row after ending an eight-match winless streak in the Spanish league. A victory would move Celta out of the relegation zone after 12 matches. Athletic is midtable with a game in hand. It has won three straight at home while outscoring its opponents 8-1.
___
