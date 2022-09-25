MATCHDAY: Hungary, Italy fight for spot in Final Four

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
LEAGUE B
Bosnia and Herzegovina has already won its group and secured promotion to League A. It travels to last-place Romania, which would be relegated with a defeat. Finland is also in danger of relegation before its visit to second-place Montenegro in Group B3. Finland would be relegated if it draws and Romania wins.
LEAGUE C
Last-place Gibraltar hosts runaway leader Georgia, and Bulgaria plays at North Macedonia. Georgia has already clinched promotion to League B as Group C4 winner. It has not lost a match and leads second-place North Macedonia by six points. Gibraltar has not won a match.
