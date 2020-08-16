TOP SCORER
Inter: Romelu Lukaku (31 goals).
Shakhtar: Junior Moraes (25 goals).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Inter: Ashley Young (5 assists since joining in January).
Shakhtar: Taison (10 assists).
TOP DEFENDER
Inter: Stefan de Vrij.
Shakhtar: Mykola Matvienko.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Inter: Serie A (2nd), Coppa Italia (semifinals).
Shakhtar: Ukrainian Premier League (champions), Ukrainian Cup (round of 16).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Inter: Champions (1964, 1965, 2010).
Shakhtar: Quarterfinals (2011).
EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST
Inter: Champions (1991, ‘94, ’98).
Shakhtar: Champions (2009).
REVENUE
Inter: 417 million euros ($494 million).
Shakhtar: 3.76 billion hryvnya ($137 million).
___
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
___
