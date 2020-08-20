TOP SCORER
Sevilla: Lucas Ocampos (17 goals).
Inter: Romelu Lukaku (33 goals).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Sevilla: Ever Banega (10 assists).
Inter: Ashley Young (5 assists since joining in January).
TOP DEFENDER
Sevilla: Diego Carlos.
Inter: Stefan de Vrij.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Sevilla: La Liga (4th), Copa del Rey (round of 16).
Inter: Serie A (2nd), Coppa Italia (semifinals).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Sevilla: Quarterfinals (2018).
Inter: Champions (1964, 1965, 2010).
EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST
Sevilla: Champions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).
Inter: Champions (1991, ’94, ’98).
REVENUE
Sevilla: 197 million euros ($233 million).
Inter: 417 million euros ($494 million).
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
