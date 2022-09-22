MATCHDAY: Italy hosts England, Germany welcomes Hungary

Italy hosts England in Milan and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year. England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied by coronavirus infections. The Hungarians currently lead the group on 7 points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have 5. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.