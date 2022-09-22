MATCHDAY: Italy hosts England, Germany welcomes Hungary

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
LEAGUES B AND C
Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Montenegro and can clinch promotion to League A with a win as it already has 8 points in Group 3. Montenegro, with 7, would stay in contention for promotion by avoiding defeat. Finland hosts Romania for the other group game. In League C, Georgia can secure promotion with a win at home over North Macedonia. Bulgaria plays Gibraltar in the other Group 4 game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports