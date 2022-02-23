Barcelona is rebuilding well under coach Xavi Hernandez and getting some of its old flair back ahead of a trip to Napoli in one of eight second-leg matches in the playoffs to reach the last 16. The match is delicately poised at 1-1 and opposes two in-form strikers with differing styles. Napoli’s imposing Victor Osimhen is a threat in the air and excellent back to goal, while Barcelona’s new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look to attack Napoli’s defense with his pace and skill. Aubameyang has netted three goals in four games since a move from Arsenal. But Borussia Dortmund will be missing its star striker Erling Haaland when it travels to play Scottish champion Rangers trailing 4-2 from the home leg. Haaland has a staggering 23 goals in 20 games this season but is recovering from a muscle injury. Elsewhere two-time Champions League winner Porto takes a 2-1 lead to Lazio, Real Sociedad hosts Leipzing with the match at 2-2, Sevilla leads 3-1 heading to Dinamo Zagreb, and Atalanta is up 2-1 before meeting Olympiakos in Athens.