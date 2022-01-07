Borussia Dortmund has two players — Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marius Wolf — in isolation after positive tests for the coronavirus as it takes on Eintracht Frankfurt, which also has players in quarantine, in both teams’ first match since the winter break. Dortmund needs a win to reignite its struggling title challenge and cut Bayern Munich’s lead. Frankfurt was on strong form before the winter break and its best performances have often come against the top teams, including a win over Bayern in October. Freiburg is the Bundesliga’s surprise challenger for Champions League places after spending the winter break in third place and will look to cement that status at home to relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld. Leipzig is missing five quarantined players including midfielder Dani Olmo as it hosts Mainz, which is without captain Moussa Niakhaté. Bayer Leverkusen takes on Union Berlin, while Hoffenheim plays Augsburg. Fourteen of the 18 Bundesliga clubs have reported virus cases as the season resumes.